Cameron Maybin Deletes Tweet Referencing Randy Dobnak Being An Uber Driver

New York Yankees player Cameron Maybin deleted a stupid tweet about Randy Dobnak’s employment history.

Dobnak, who pitches for the Twins, used to drive for Uber before getting MLB money. Maybin tweeted Monday night, and ultimately deleted, “I’d rate this series a 4.99/5” after sweeping the Twins, according to The New York Post.

Dobnak hit back in a clever way with, "Hmu if you need a ride dawg." It would appear to be a reference to Maybin's arrested for allegedly driving drunk.

Hmu if you need a ride dawg — Randy Dobnak (@Dobnak_) October 8, 2019

Not a smart move from Maybin at all. If you’re going to mock a guy for being an Uber driver, you might not want to do it if you’ve been arrested for allegedly driving drunk.

That seems like a great way to set yourself up to get embarrassed. He tried to come at Dobnak after getting the win, and instead got thoroughly embarrassed.

Look, I love some good trash talk. There’s a place for all that good stuff in sports. However, you damn sure better not come for somebody if they’re just going to easily shred you.

That’s not a good look at all. It makes you look like a clown. Tweeting about a former Uber driver after allegedly driving drunk is such an easy setup that it’s mind-boggling.

It’s almost like Maybin doesn’t have any idea what he’s doing online.

Props to Dobnak for burying him with an epic response. The Yankees might have won the series, but the Twins pitcher won the Twitter exchange.