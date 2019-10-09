Enjoy The Freedom Of Wireless With These Magnetic Headphones

In the middle of a tough workout, the last thing you need is an interruption in your playlist. With the VAVA MOOV 25 Magnetic Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, your headphones won’t budge. They are on sale in the Daily Caller shop right now.

The earbuds are designed with super gel flex silicone earbuds and ear hooks to keep them in place in any kind of movement. Keep them in all day for a comfortable fit and nine hours of playtime. The aptX high fidelity stereo allows a rich sound and deep bass. Easily remove the earbuds and use the magnetic backs to keep them around your neck instead of fishing for them in your bag or pocket. Power them up in as little as two hours using the included USB charging cabIe. The waterproof and sweat-proof design keeps you going in any kind of weather. Carry them safely during your commute or while traveling in the travel pouch. The package also comes with three sets of earbud hooks and tips.

Easily listen to your favorite podcasts, music, or audiobooks during your workout with the VAVA MOOV 25 Magnetic Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. The headphones are on sale for $24.99 in the Daily Caller shop today.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.