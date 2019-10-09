Entertainment

Felicity Huffman’s ‘Desperate Housewives’ Co-Star Calls Light Prison Sentence ‘White Privilege’

Actress Felicity Huffman’s former “Desperate Housewives” co-star called her prison sentence “white privilege.”

Ricardo Chavira made the claim in a tweet posted on the day of Huffman’s sentencing, yet just surfaced in a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

“White Privilege,” Chavira tweeted. “And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean s–t to these people.”

The tweet came in response to Huffman’s prison sentencing after she was convicted of paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores altered. The former “Desperate Housewives” star was sentenced to 14 days in prison along with a year of supervised release plus community service. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison In College Admissions Scandal)

“I saw Eight years worth of it working on Housewives,” he wrote at the time. “I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled w the intricacies of it on a daily basis w all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this shit.”

Huffman apologized to her daughter during the sentencing hearing.

“I can only say I am so sorry, Sophia,” she said at the time. “I was frightened, I was stupid, and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed at what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than I could imagine.”