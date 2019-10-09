Felicity Huffman’s ‘Desperate Housewives’ Co-Star Calls Light Prison Sentence ‘White Privilege’

Actress Felicity Huffman’s former “Desperate Housewives” co-star called her prison sentence “white privilege.”

Ricardo Chavira made the claim in a tweet posted on the day of Huffman’s sentencing, yet just surfaced in a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

White Privilege. And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean shit to these people. https://t.co/HMIKzGKDbp — Ricardo Chavira (@RicardoAChavira) September 14, 2019

“White Privilege,” Chavira tweeted. “And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean s–t to these people.”

The tweet came in response to Huffman’s prison sentencing after she was convicted of paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores altered. The former “Desperate Housewives” star was sentenced to 14 days in prison along with a year of supervised release plus community service. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison In College Admissions Scandal)

“I saw Eight years worth of it working on Housewives,” he wrote at the time. “I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled w the intricacies of it on a daily basis w all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this shit.”

I saw Eight years worth of it working on Housewives. I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled w the intricacies of it on a daily basis w all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this shit — Ricardo Chavira (@RicardoAChavira) September 14, 2019

Huffman apologized to her daughter during the sentencing hearing.

“I can only say I am so sorry, Sophia,” she said at the time. “I was frightened, I was stupid, and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed at what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than I could imagine.”