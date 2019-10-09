Jennifer Aniston Recounts Meeting Harvey Weinstein And His ‘Gross’ And ‘Piggish Behavior’

Jennifer Aniston recalled the first time she met disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein when she was out to dinner with friends, and how his behavior was “gross.”

“There was the premiere dinner,” the 50-year-old actress shared with Variety magazine in a piece published Tuesday. “I remember I was sitting at the dinner table with Clive [Owen], and our producers and a friend of mine was sitting with me.” (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Likes To Watch TV In The Nude)

“And he [Weinstein] literally came to the table and said to my friend: ‘Get up!’ she added. “And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And so my friend got up and moved and Harvey sat down.” (RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

Aniston continued, “It was just such a level of gross entitlement and piggish behavior.”(RELATED: What Ashley Judd Would Say To Weinstein Now Will Surprise A Lot Of People)

The “Friends” star also recalled a second time she interacted with the disgraced movie mogul, and how she felt bullied into wearing his ex-wife, Georgina’s clothing line, Marchesa.

“I remember, right when [his ex-wife] Georgina’s clothing line Marchesa was starting,” the “Horrible Bosses” star explained. “That’s when he came to visit me in London while we were shooting.”

“He’d be like, ‘Ok, so I’d like you to wear one of these to the premiere,'” she added. “And I went through the book, and at the time, it wasn’t what it is today. It was not for me.”

Aniston continued, “He was like, ‘You have to wear the dress.’ That was my only bullying. And I was like, ‘No, I will not wear the dress.’ Well, what was he going to do? Come over here and make me wear it?!”

The super star’s interactions with Weinstein came before numerous actresses and other women came forward and accused the former movie producer of a variety of sexual misconduct and sexual assault allegations, which helped sparked the #MeToo movement.