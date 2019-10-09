Jerry Jones Says ‘Don’t Bet’ On Jason Garrett Being Fired During The Season

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has zero intentions of making a decision on head coach Jason Garrett during the season.

The Cowboys are currently 3-2 after rattling off three wins to start the season. After a Sunday loss to the Packers, some are wondering what is in the cards for the head coach. Well, the man running the show has no intentions of cutting him loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Don’t bet any money on that happening, you’ll lose it,” Jones said during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan when discussing oddsmakers thinking Garrett could be fired during the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Oct 6, 2019 at 1:33pm PDT

I don’t know why people think Jones is going to dump Garrett during the season. Odds of that happening just aren’t high as long as the Cowboys are in the playoff hunt.

Now, if they fall off a cliff and can’t win, then that’s one thing. However, that’s not the case at all. As of this moment, Dallas is very much in the playoff hunt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Oct 6, 2019 at 4:24pm PDT

There’s no chance Garrett is close to being fired right now. Sure, the Cowboys have dropped two games in a row, but they lost to good teams.

Through the first three games, Dak Prescott and company balled out. As long as that keeps happening, I find it hard to believe the team will move on from Garrett.

We’ll see what happens at the end of the season, but the head coach should be just fine as of right now.