Joe Burrow Says He Doesn’t Like Florida ‘Very Much’ Ahead Of Major Game

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t a fan of Florida, and he doesn’t care who knows.

The Gators and Tigers will play in a highly-anticipated game this weekend as both teams are undefeated heading into the weekend. Well, Burrow sounds like he wants to cut it loose against Florida because he doesn’t like the guys from Gainesville at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Aug 31, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

Burrow said the following when discussing Florida, according to Rivals:

Everyone says LSU a lot of different rivals. We have a trophy (the Golden Boot) with Arkansas, Florida is a rival, Ole Miss is supposedly a rival, Alabama. . .this (Florida) is supposedly the biggest one. I don’t like them very much. I know they don’t like us very much. . .they beat us pretty good last year.

I can’t tell you all how excited I am for this game. We have two undefeated SEC powers meeting on a field and the implications are massive.

The winner will be in great control of the season going forward. The loser could easily find themselves out of the playoff race.

If that doesn’t get you fired up, then you’re just not a real college football fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Sep 15, 2018 at 5:57pm PDT

I also love the fact Burrow hates Florida and doesn’t care who knows it. That’s the way rivalry games should be. That’s what college football is all about.

I don’t want these guys to like each other. Hatred and animosity is the only way forward. They should want to crush each other by the time they get on the field.

Burrow is all in on that mindset, and I’m here for every second of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Sep 21, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT

Tune in at 8:00 EST to watch the Gators and Tigers do battle. It’s going to be a fun one.