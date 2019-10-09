Editorial

Kate Middleton Shines In Gorgeous Fall Top And Pants Combo In London

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Natural History Museum where she visited the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity in London, Britain October 9, 2019. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she stepped out in gorgeous fall top and pants combo during an event in London.

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the terrific wine-colored long-sleeve top that she paired with green pants during her visit to the Angela Marmont Centre at the Natural History Museum in Britain. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, matching burgundy heels and a clutch. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

In one of the shots, we see the duchess checking out a sample of pond life at the museum in the great look.

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the @NHM_London, visited the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity to hear how it is championing and helping to protect UK wildlife,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read.

