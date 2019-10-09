Kate Middleton Shines In Gorgeous Fall Top And Pants Combo In London

Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she stepped out in gorgeous fall top and pants combo during an event in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the terrific wine-colored long-sleeve top that she paired with green pants during her visit to the Angela Marmont Centre at the Natural History Museum in Britain. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, matching burgundy heels and a clutch. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

In one of the shots, we see the duchess checking out a sample of pond life at the museum in the great look.

“The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the @NHM_London, visited the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity to hear how it is championing and helping to protect UK wildlife,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the @NHM_London, visited the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity to hear how it is championing and helping to protect UK wildlife. pic.twitter.com/ermsBXheJF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 9, 2019

