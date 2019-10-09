Kirk Herbstreit Says Wisconsin Is The Best Team In The Big 10 After Ohio State

ESPN pundit Kirk Herbstreit thinks the Wisconsin Badgers are the best football team in the Big 10 after Ohio State.

Herbstreit said the following on his podcast about the Badgers being the number two team in the Big 10, according to 247Sports:

I probably would lean towards Wisconsin. I’m not yet sure if they have the balance in their offense to be able to win some of these big games that they have coming up. So far, Paul Chryst has been very careful with his quarterback Jack Coan. He’s not really putting him in a position to win games, but he’s just throwing high-percentage throws, not coming up with a lot of yards right now. They’re just dinking and dunking, but they haven’t really needed to. They have Jonathan Taylor. They have a great defense. In their passing game, they’re just doing what they need to do. I think they’re just so darn good at their DNA and what they do. I think their defense, their running game and playing efficient, complementary football gives him an edge.

It’s pretty hard to disagree with the former OSU quarterback and current ESPN star on this one. Hard to disagree at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers are undefeated, have had three shutouts, lit up Michigan, and have looked incredible every single game this season other than parts of the Northwestern matchup.

Luckily, we’re going to get an answer to this question sooner than later, because my Badgers and the Buckeyes will be playing in a couple weeks.

The game is in Columbus, and will be the biggest game of the year for both squads. After that, there won’t be any question at all about who is first and second.

It’s why we play the game, gentlemen!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 8, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

I’m not going to be making a prediction for the game right now. There are some more battles to win first. All I’ll say is that the eyes of the college football world are upon us.

Hell, the eyes of the whole world might be upon us. When the Buckeyes and Badgers meet, the world of college football will be on fire.

See you soon, OSU. It’s going to be one hell of a football game.