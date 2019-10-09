Little Kid Gives Hardo Football Speech In Viral Video

A little kid has gone viral for what might be the football hardo speech of the year.

In a video posted on Twitter, a young kid is hollering about getting angry and playing their opponents on any field, including in New England!

He wants his guys to be Mavericks! He wants them to have this winning spirit! Watch the video below.

This kid has it figured out! No matter your size or make up you lead they will follow. Players must lead programs! pic.twitter.com/R3ICyqMcvM — Chase Richardson (@coach_crich) October 8, 2019

I might get shredded for what I'm about to say, but that speech was absolutely cringeworthy. I couldn't stop laughing, and not for a good reason.

That kid has seen a few too many movies. He's seen one too many episodes of "Friday Night Lights." Does he think he's Tim Riggins or Coach Taylor?

Look, I'm all for a great football speech. I really am, but that kid is setting up for his team to get pulverized. That speech didn't make me want to play football at all.

It made me think I was watching a parody of “Remember the Titans” or one of the many other great football films out there.

Again, I don’t want you guys thinking that I hate football speeches. I most certainly don’t, but they need the proper gusto.

If you find yourself on a football team and that’s the guy giving you a speech, I suggest you go ahead and take your pads off because you’re not winning.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

Now, if you guys want to see a real speech, go ahead and tune in for what I have for the Wisconsin/Ohio State game in a couple weeks. It’s going to be electric.