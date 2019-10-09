Editorial

Melania Wows In Stunning Charcoal Grey Dress At White House Event

U.S. first lady Melania Trump meets with teen age children to discuss the dangers of youth vaping at the White House October 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. During the listening session, the first lady asked the teens about how they started and quit using e-cigarettes and about the ease of being able to buy vaping products. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out wearing a striking grey dress for an event at the White House.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as fantastic as ever in the short-sleeve, charcoal number that went down past her knees as she joined Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway for “The Truth Initiative” event. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She completed the incredible look with loose hair and snake skin high heels.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Melania always looks amazing no matter what the occasion as has been noted before. Most recently, the first lady got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a jaw-dropping red and blue satin dress for a dinner with senior military leaders and spouses at the WH.

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.