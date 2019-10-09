‘Monday Night Football’ Between The 49ers And Browns Gets More Than 11 Million Viewers

“Monday Night Football” put up some huge TV ratings when the 49ers beat the Browns 31-3.

According to TVByTheNumbers, the game was watched by more than 11.125 million people. That’s several hundred thousand more than how many people tuned in for Steelers/Bengals matchup last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on Oct 8, 2019 at 7:38am PDT

Once again, the NFL just continues to put up huge TV numbers. The ratings are incredibly impressive, and they have been ever since the season started. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

People love their football, and the evidence is in the numbers. Every single primetime game we’ve had this season as far as I know has put up huge numbers.

Even in a blowout like the one we had Monday night, the numbers are still huge. That’s a good sign for ESPN, the NFL and networks everywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on Oct 8, 2019 at 8:10am PDT

It’s always a good sign for the soul of this country when people are still tuning in for football games. As long as we’re watching the greatest sport ever invented, then we’re going to be okay.

Through the first several weeks of the season, there’s been no issue at all with the numbers. In fact, they’ve been gigantic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on Oct 7, 2019 at 8:07pm PDT

Props to the 49ers for destroying the Browns and generating some huge TV ratings in the process.