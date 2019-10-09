Never Trumpers Are All Over Trump And Ukraine, But Silent On Adam Schiff’s Truth-Telling Problem. Why?

Congressman Andy Biggs wrote a letter on behalf of the House Freedom Caucus calling for the release of the full transcript of former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker’s deposition from October 3rd. This comes on the heels of Biggs introducing a resolution last week to censure Schiff. Yet, as many on the right are bringing awareness to the actions of Congressman Schiff, one group has been quiet about his alleged misbehavior ⁠— the Never Trumpers.

The self-appointed moral compass of the GOP since President Trump’s election, outrage and condemnation have dominated their articles and their social media pages. While they have been aghast at the actions of President Trump, Never Trumpers have remained mostly silent regarding the actions of Adam Schiff (D-CA), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, which include misleading the public about having spoken to the whistleblower prior to him filing his complaint, and reading a fake Trump conversation into the congressional record. (RELATED: Schiff Admitted To Fabricating Part Of Trump’s Ukraine Call — These Outlets Ignored That Fact)

David French, the preferred presidential candidate of Never Trump kingpin Bill Kristol, frequently criticizes President Trump on his Twitter feed and in articles. The Ukraine issue is no exception. For example, here is a tweet of French’s from September 30th.

Unfit. This is the man who runs the Department of Justice. If your local D.A. acted this unhinged, the entire town would react with alarm and seek his ouster. https://t.co/139ZlDVHUo — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 30, 2019

Not only does French criticize Trump, but he ignores the point Trump makes about Schiff in the very tweet! No criticism about the chair of House Intelligence Committee making up Trump’s remarks to the president of Ukraine.

Evan McMullin is another. Here is a tweet offering criticism of President Trump regarding Ukraine. It is a fair and legitimate criticism. Yet, there is not any criticism of Schiff, Pelosi or any Democrats on his feed.

Trump was caught using presidential powers and our tax dollars to try to buy foreign election help. Now, in hopes of silencing others, he’s brazenly threatening a whistleblower who reported that corruption. This alone makes clear that we are truly in a fight for the republic. — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) September 30, 2019

In fact, not only does McMullin not criticize Schiff, he actually tweets his support of Schiff’s tomfoolery.

Trump doesn’t like Schiff’s paraphrasing portrayal of him as a mafioso, but it sure was accurate. — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) October 2, 2019

Mitt Romney is another who is outraged only at President Trump’s alleged wrongdoing but offers no criticism of shenanigans by those on the left. Romney’s twitter feed is filled with criticisms of President Trump. Yet, the names of Schiff or Pelosi are nowhere to be found.

When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 4, 2019

Congressman Justin Amash has been so outraged at the president’s illicit behavior that he changed his political party registration from Republican to Independent. He said that he is for impeaching Trump. Amash often likes to present himself as the bastion of truth, virtue and liberty. On September 23rd he even tweeted:

Just do what is right. Stop waiting for others to act first. Take responsibility for yourself and set an example. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) September 24, 2019

Amash has piles of tweets condemning and criticizing President Trump, including over the latest controversy. Yet, even though Schiff has repeatedly been caught in lies, Amash, the bastion of truth, has yet to tweet anything about it.

Never Trump Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin also ignores Schiff’s wrongdoing. Rubin, whose twitter feed reads like a manifesto of the violations and immorality of the Trump administration, pays no mind to the lies of Schiff or Pelosi. In fact, she disregards any wrongdoing by Schiff and deems it a distraction.

Schiff, Biden, the media, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other Trump targets can be used to distract but not to exonerate. It is no wonder Trump is in a full panic. For the first time in his presidency, only his actions matter. https://t.co/5xK0LNQ5yw — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 3, 2019

Schiff’s wrongdoing has been well documented. The Washington Post recently exposed it.

In a September 17th interview on “Morning Joe,” Schiff said:

“We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower. We would like to. But I am sure the whistleblower has concerns that he has not been advised, as the law requires, by the inspector general or the director of national Intelligence just how he is supposed to communicate with Congress, and so the risk to the whistleblower is retaliation.”

This was later shown to be false. And yet, no outrage from the “Never Trumpers.”

Then, on September 19th, Schiff met reporters at the Capitol and stated:

“In the absence of the actions, and I want to thank the Inspector General, in the absence of his actions in coming to our committee, we might not have even known there was a whistleblower complaint alleging an urgent concern.”

Schiff’s comments led the public to believe there was no prior communication between the whistleblower and Schiff and his committee — which was completely untrue.

Then, most egregiously, Schiff completely fabricated the transcript of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky. Later, Schiff claimed his remarks were meant to be a parody. Nancy Pelosi said later during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and that Schiff did not make them up!

This is not the only instance of Schiff’s dishonesty. Previously, he also claimed to have significant evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia even after the Mueller report concluded otherwise – evidence he has yet to show to this day. Then, audio was leaked that showed pranksters pretending to be Ukrainians offering him dirt on President Trump. (RELATED: Pranksters Fooled Adam Schiff With Offer Of Donald Trump Kompromat [VIDEO])

Yet, despite all these transgressions, Schiff has gone unnoticed by the moralizing Never Trumpers. It is fair to criticize President Trump for being dishonest, and even when one thinks he is being dishonest. However, the sanctimonious standards of the Never Trumpers should be applied universally, not just to fit their warped sense of political outrage.

This is not in any way to exonerate President Trump, merely to point out their hypocritical outrage. Criticism of the Speaker of the House and chair of the House Intelligence Committee do not have to be mutually exclusive of criticism of President Trump. Yet, when it comes to the Never Trumpers’ hatred for the president, it is. If only they were as vigorous in criticizing the dubious acts of Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi as they are Donald Trump, there would be less divisiveness in this country, something they claim to abhor.