Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center Will Have A Rage Room For Fans

The Wells Fargo Center will give upset fans some space to break some stuff if they feel inclined to do so.

According to Philadelphia CBS, the center will have a rage room where fans can break stuff during Philadelphia Flyers games. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The team tweeted out a video of the room, and what fans can do in it. Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

While this is funny, it’s also one of the dumbest ideas I’ve ever heard in the sports world. The Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center just gave fans an excuse to get fired up and start breaking stuff. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I’m pretty confident that’s not going to end well. Imagine a guy a dozen beers deep with a baseball bat and the green light to cut loose. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

If you can’t see the potential problems with that, then you should get your head checked. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Is it a good idea in theory? Yes, especially for people in Philly. They’re known for being out of control, and it’d be better they take their rage out in a controlled setting instead of the stands.

Still, this just seems like a recipe for disaster. Once you get a taste of sanctioned violence and rage, it’s really hard to lose that feeling.

People are going to walk out of the room still looking to smash stuff, and that could end up being the first face they see wearing an opposing jersey.

Something tells me I’ll be writing in a few weeks about how this little experiment ended with somebody in the hospital. I hope not, but were’ talking about people from Philly.

Nothing should be ruled out when dealing with those people.