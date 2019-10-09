REPORT: Matt Lauer Accused Of Raping Former NBC Staffer, Ronan Farrow Book Tells All

Disgraced news anchor Matt Lauer has been accused of raping former NBC staffer Brooke Nevils.

Nevils claimed the “Today” show host anally raped her back in 2014 at a hotel during the Sochi Olympics news coverage in Ronan Farrow’s new book “Catch And Kill,” according to a report published Tuesday by Variety. Farrow’s book, obtained by Variety, is the first time the complaint that cost Lauer his job has been detailed in full.

Overnight, troubling new allegations about former TODAY anchor Matt Lauer were revealed from journalist Ronan Farrow’s soon-to-be-released book “Catch and Kill.” @MorganRadford reports the details. pic.twitter.com/7ooO3oAJ5X — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 9, 2019

Nevils chose to remain anonymous at the time the complaint was made public, and the details were left out.

The former NBC staffer was tasked to work with Meredith Vieira for the coverage of the Olympics. One night, while the pair were having drinks they ran into Lauer, who joined them.

Nevils claimed she had six shots of vodka throughout the evening. She went to Lauer’s hotel room twice, once to collect her press pass and a second time because he invited her back. Nevils “had no reason to suspect Lauer would be anything but friendly based on prior experience,” Farrow wrote. (RELATED: REPORT: Matt Lauer And Annette Roque’s Divorce Finalized)

When she arrived in Lauer’s room, he reportedly asked her if she liked anal sex. Nevils claimed she declined and said she wasn’t interested. Lauer allegedly flipped her over and had anal sex with her anyway.

“It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent,” Nevils told Farrow. “It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn’t want to have anal sex.”

NBC News Statement: “Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague.”https://t.co/ZJ8zPj3EPL — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 9, 2019

The pair would have more sexual encounters after returning to New York, according to Nevils. Yet, she remained terrified over the control Lauer had on her career, Variety reported.

She told other colleagues about her experience at Sochi, and Vieira encouraged her to lodge a complaint with NBC News HR.

Nevils reported the incident to HR and was eventually put on medical leave in 2018. She would eventually be paid more than $1 million by the network.

Lauer was fired from NBC in 2017 over the allegations.