Video Appears To Show Baker Mayfield Shaking Richard Sherman’s Hand

It turns out that Baker Mayfield might have shaken Richard Sherman’s hand after claims he snubbed the 49ers star.

Sherman claimed after beating the Cleveland Browns on "Monday Night Football" that the young quarterback refused to shake his hand.

However, it appears that Mayfield did briefly shake the San Francisco 49ers defensive back's hand prior to kickoff.

Watch a video of the interaction below.

Richard Sherman said that Baker Mayfield snubbed him during Monday’s pregame handshake. Video obtained by ESPN appears to show there was an interaction. (via @Jake_Trotter) pic.twitter.com/hqMGbwFQye — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 8, 2019

So Richard Sherman claims Baker Mayfield refused to shake his hand at the coin toss. This video seems to indicate otherwise: pic.twitter.com/4CgOsLKLPL — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 8, 2019

After it looked like Sherman was proven wrong by video evidence, he tweeted, “Ppl freaking out over a handshake gave me a good laugh. I will lose no sleep over it and have moved on to the next opponent.”

Ppl freaking out over a handshake gave me a good laugh. I will lose no sleep over it and have moved on to the next opponent. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 8, 2019

This is such a bizarre situation. It really is. Is there a chance Sherman honestly thought Mayfield snubbed him? I’m not sure.

They certainly weren’t near each other for much longer than a second, but there’s no doubt the video appears to prove they certainly shook hands. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, Sherman was clearly on the record saying they didn’t. Somebody isn’t telling the truth, and it would look like it’s the Super Bowl champion in this case.

Of all the things to lie about, why would a person lie about a handshake? I dislike Baker Mayfield as much as the next NFL fan, but I’m not going to bury him if he’s innocent.

In this case, it certainly would appear like Mayfield didn’t do anything. Sure, he could have shown a little more enthusiasm, but I think it’s safe to say he isn’t the person responsible for the issues in this case.