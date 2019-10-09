Rihanna Takes A Swipe At Trump In Lengthy Interview About Her Next Album And Fashion Line

Rihanna is definitely not a fan of President Donald Trump and even went so far as to call him the “most mentally ill human” in America.

The 31-year-old singer made the comment during an interview with Vogue magazine in a piece published Wednesday when asked about her social media post the day after mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

At the time, she wrote that Trump had misspelled “terrorism” in response to the president’s tweet about how the shooting was “an act of cowardice” and that both incidents were a result of a “mental illness problem.” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 9, 2019 at 6:34am PDT

“It is devastating,” the “Umbrella” hitmaker said. “People are being murdered by war weapons that they legally purchase. This is just not normal.” (RELATED: Rihanna Shows Up Nude In Her Latest Scandalous Video)

“That should never, ever be normal,” she added. “And the fact that it’s classified as something different because of the color of their skin? It’s a slap in the face.”

“It’s completely racist,” Rihanna continued. “Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem. The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president.”

At one point in the interview, the “Diamonds” hitmaker confirmed that she turned down an offer to do the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick.

“Absolutely,” the pop singer explained. “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout.”

“I couldn’t be an enabler,” she added. “There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”