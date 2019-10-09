Trump Doubles Down On Syria Pullout Despite Bipartisan Backlash

President Donald Trump doubled down on his withdrawal of troops from Syria in the face of bipartisan backlash in a tweet Wednesday morning.

“The United States has spent EIGHT TRILLION DOLLARS fighting and policing in the Middle East. Thousands of our Great Soldiers have died or been badly wounded. Millions of people have died on the other side. GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY,” the president tweeted.

After claiming that the United States “went to war under a false & now disproven premise,” Trump reiterated his support for bringing U.S. soldiers home. “We are slowly & carefully bringing our great soldiers and military home. Our focus is on the BIG PICTURE! THE USA IS GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!” he concluded. (RELATED: Tucker Rebuts Washington Neo-Cons Agitated By Trump’s Syria Withdraw)

The president’s remarks come after an onslaught of backlash arose as a result of his decision to pullback troops from Northern Syria and instead let the Turkish government handle the local operations. (RELATED: Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith Floats ‘Politics Of Distraction’ Theory On Trump And Syria)

Among those that were vocally critical of the decision were former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who released a statement calling the president’s decision “a deeply disturbing development.”

