Tucker Carlson Calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez A ‘Decadent Elite’ Over Prison Abolition Views

Fox News host Tucker Carlson branded Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “decadent” elite due to her openness to abolishing prisons.

“For Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the past began right around 2012 when she graduated from college. On the basis of that information, she’s calling for the abolition of prisons, something she believes were thought of by Americans during the Jim Crow period,” Tucker said during a Tuesday segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Ocasio-Cortez proposed having a “real conversation” about abolishing prisons in a social media post this week.

“A cage is a cage is a cage. And humans don’t belong in them,” she said, also tying prisons in America to the idea of Jim Crow.

“Mass incarceration is our American reality. It is a system whose logic evolved from the same lineage as Jim Crow, American apartheid, & slavery,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Carlson brought on Rafael Mangual, a researcher at the Manhattan Institute, to give his take.

“The idea that prison abolition carries no downside risk is not only nonsense, but it’s dangerous,” Mangual said.

“But it’s everywhere,” Carlson said. “It’s certainly among our decadent elites like Ocasio-Cortez, or the Koch Brothers. The people who are actually making policy in this country seem to have decided all of a sudden that nobody is really imprisoned justifiably, it’s all racism, it’s all reefer madness craziness and we just need to open the doors and we’ll be a better country.”

During the end of the segment, the Daily Caller co-founder joked that Democrats may just be “dumb.”

“It’s 1965 in their world. They never update their assumptions to match the current reality, because they’re dumb, I think might be the answer,” he said. (RELATED: Tucker Unloads On Dem Congressman Who Leaves Seat Open For Deported Illegal [VIDEO])

Ocasio-Cortez and Tucker have criticized each other in the past. The Fox host has previously called her “dumb and totally ignorant.”

The New York congresswoman, on the other hand, accused Fox News of “racism” based on unsupported claims that the hosts, including Tucker Carlson, intentionally say her name incorrectly.