Poll: Voters Believe Trump Will Be Impeached — But Also Re-Elected

A majority of Americans might support the current impeachment inquiry but most voters also believe that President Donald Trump will be re-elected in 2020, according to a poll released Tuesday.

If 53% of respondents back the House impeachment inquiry and 47% support impeaching the president, 46% of likely voters believe Trump will win again, according to a new Zogby Analytics poll.

“Maybe this is the perfect storm for a Trump win in 2020. He has survived every crisis imaginable, and maybe he will become the first president to be impeached and re-elected. Sounds crazy, but in the case of Donald Trump, not that crazy,” pollster Jonathan Zogby writes about the findings of his poll, conducted for the Washington Examiner. (RELATED: Trump Gains Support Among Independents During Impeachment Battle)

No American president has ever been impeached and won re-election. Reconstruction-era President Andrew Johnson did not run again. President Richard Nixon resigned before he could be impeached and Bill Clinton was in the midst of his second term of office when the House of Representatives passed judgment on him.

Trump has notified the House Intelligence Committee and its chairman Adam Schiff, that the White House has no intention of complying with its “illegitimate” impeachment edicts.

The survey shows how conflicted the electorate is over Trump.

Even though 46% of those polled say the president was wrong to bring up the issue of former Vice President Joe Biden’s alleged misconduct when Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, they still think the president will triumph in the end.

“Although voters support the impeachment inquiry and the impeachment of President Trump, it’s not as black and white as it seems. The issue of how this impacts Trump’s presidency is quite gray, and the reason for that is voters we surveyed still think the president is going to win re-election in 2020,” Zogby writes. (RELATED: Nunes: Ukraine Will Sink Biden Campaign, Not Trump’s Presidency)

Moreover, even segments of American society that tend to dislike Trump the most, such as Millennials, are anticipating another four years of Trump, with 43% counting on re-election and 38% disputing that possibility. Women are evenly split on re-election, with 41% saying yes and 41% saying no. With Hispanics it’s a 41% to 40% breakdown.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 1-3 among 887 likely American voters, has a confidence level of 95%, and has a margin of error of +/- 3.3%.