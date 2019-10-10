Baker Mayfield Reacts To Richard Sherman Handshake Video, Says It’s The ‘One Time’ The Film Has Been In His ‘Favor’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a pretty funny reaction to film footage of his handshake with Richard Sherman surfacing.

The 49ers cornerback initially claimed that Mayfield refused to shake his hand prior to their “Monday Night Football” game, which San Francisco won 31-3. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Baker Mayfield Shaking Richard Sherman’s Hand)

However, film footage later became public that showed they did share a very brief interaction.

Richard Sherman said that Baker Mayfield snubbed him during Monday’s pregame handshake. Video obtained by ESPN appears to show there was an interaction. (via @Jake_Trotter) pic.twitter.com/hqMGbwFQye — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 8, 2019

Sherman has since said he’ll apologize for the misunderstanding, and Mayfield also had a pretty funny line about the whole situation.

“I know what I did. But that’s the one time the camera recording me has gone in my favor,” Mayfield told the media Wednesday, according to Field Yates.

Baker Mayfield on the Richard Sherman handshake situation: “I know what I did. But that’s the one time the camera recording me has gone in my favor.” Amazing . — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 9, 2019

The line is a clear reference to his arrest video and the fact he has been caught on camera doing less-than-stellar stuff during games.

See, it’s times like this when Mayfield actually comes off like a legit guy. It’s not when he’s trying to be a hardo. Nobody likes that.

Nobody likes when he behaves in an over-the-top fashion. However, when he has some self-deprecating humor, people appreciate that.

Mayfield has been caught on camera doing stupid stuff, and he poked some fun at it in response to the whole handshake debacle. It shows a nice sense of self-awareness.

Unfortunately, I’m sure it won’t be long before he does something stupid again. If there’s one thing you can count on Mayfield for, it’s never long before he shoots his mouth off.