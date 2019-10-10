US

Bernie’s Heart Attack Recovery Plan Apparently Includes Batting Practice

2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders dives for the ball during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted out a video of himself hitting baseballs in his backyard Thursday, barely a week after he was hospitalized for a heart attack.

Sanders was in the hospital for more than 2 days around October 4. His campaign initially credited the visit to “chest pain,” with doctors only later confirming the presidential candidate had suffered a myocardial infarction, otherwise known as a heart attack. Sanders’ campaign cut $1.2 million in ad spending in Iowa the night of his heart attack, but Sanders has since denied reports that his campaign will be slowing down. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders’ Daughter-In-Law Passes Away Two Days After Cancer Diagnosis)

“I misspoke the other day. I said a word I should not have said and media drives me a little bit nuts to make a big deal about it,” Sanders told NBC News. “We’re going to get back into the groove of a very vigorous campaign. I love doing rallies and I love doing town meetings.” (RELATED: Bernie Slowing Down Campaign But Feels ‘More Strongly About The Need For Political Revolution)

The statement had a different tone than the one he issued to reporters earlier in the week, which seemed to imply that the heart attack had negatively impacted his ability to maintain his campaign schedule.

“We were doing in some cases five or six meetings a day, three or four rallies and town meetings and meeting with groups of people,” he said at the time. “I don’t think I’m going to do that. But I certainly intend to be actively campaigning. I think we can change the nature of the campaign a bit. Make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do.”

Sanders has also confirmed that he will be participating in the third Democratic presidential primary debate on October 15.

