Guy Gets Crushed By Security After Rushing The Field During Braves/Cardinals Game

Security lit a guy up Wednesday night when he rushed the field during game five of the Braves/Cardinals series.

During game five, which the Cardinals won, a guy ran onto the field. His little stunt didn’t last long at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

A security guard assumed the role of middle linebacker and jacked him up into the atmosphere with a brutal hit. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

It might have happened during an MLB playoffs game, but this hit looks like it could have come right out of the NFL. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Watch the incredible hit below. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

The biggest hit of the night for the Braves @starting9 (via IG/aldenlewallen) pic.twitter.com/kSIVOSBHyP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 10, 2019

There’s truly nothing better than somebody rushing the field and getting annihilated. I don’t know why, but I always find it to be hilarious. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Why are you rushing the field? Why would anybody want to do that? It just doesn’t make sense.

People are there to watch the game. They’re not there to watch people rushing the field. In the event anybody rushes the field, you know who the fans are going to be cheering for?

The security guards. They’re all going to be praying security lights them up like a Christmas tree.

That’s exactly what happened in the video above. The security guard identified the threat, read his hips, anticipated where he was going and dropped the hammer on him.

That’s the kind of hit that gets you on Nick Saban’s radar. Great job!