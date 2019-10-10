Celebrate Cardi B’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Cardi B’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 27-year-old singer's day, we scoured the internet to find some of her most jaw-dropping and unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some amazing ones over the last few years.

Born in the Bronx, New York City, New York, the "Finesse" hitmaker continues to light up the charts as she comes out with one hit after another after getting her first big break in the entertainment industry when her posts and videos went viral on social media sites like Vine and Instagram.

Soon she would appear as a regular cast member on VH1's hit series "Love & Hip Hop: New York" from 2015-2017. That opportunity helped open doors for the aspiring rapper and not long after she released two mixtapes—Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

Since that time she's scored several number one singles on Billboards Hot 100 list with "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It" and her collaboration with pop group Maroon 5 "Girls Like You."

And earlier this year she added the "actress" to her title with her appearance in a movie about revenge and strippers in "Hustlers," alongside the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Lili Reinhart.

Clearly, her career is just heating up and we can't wait to see what she does next. Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Cardi!