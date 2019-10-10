Demi Lovato Speaks Out About Addiction, Says It’s ‘No Joke’ After Death Of Friend

Demi Lovato has opened up about the dangers of addiction in a post on Instagram and said it “is no joke” following the death of a friend.

"Devastated," the 27-year-old singer wrote on her Instagram story, according to the "Today" show in a piece published Thursday. "Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them."

"Make sure they know it," she added. RIP to my boo @sirtruss [Thomas]. Addiction is NO joke."

Lovato continued, “Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker has been very open in the past about her struggles with drug abuse and bipolar disorder — especially following her near-death drug overdose in July 2018 in which she remained hospitalized for two weeks.

After the “Sober” singer got out, she went straight to a rehab facility and before she arrived she shared with fans in a since-deleted post how grateful she was to be alive.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” Lovato wrote. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” Lovato wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Over the summer, Demi made headlines with the exciting news that she has been busy working in the studio on new music.

“You know what’s great about making an album?” the “Stone Cold” singer” captioned her post on an Instagram story. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.”