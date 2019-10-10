Drew Barrymore’s New Talk Show Picked Up For 2020 Launch

Actress Drew Barrymore will reportedly be hitting the TV screen.

The “Charlie’s Angel” star’s CBS daytime talk show will launch in fall of 2020, according to a report published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Barrymore will be the show’s lead and an executive producer.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” Barrymore said in a statement. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

Steve LoCascio, CBS Global Distribution Group chief operating and financial officer, called Barrymore “a breath of fresh air.” (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Drew Barrymore On The Internet)

“Drew is a huge star and a breath of fresh air – her show will energize any station’s lineup,” LoCascio said. “We’re looking forward to working with Peter Dunn and the CBS Television Stations group to launch this premium show in fall 2020.”

I agree with LoCascio. Seeing Barrymore on television will be a fun opportunity to watch something other than all the other daytime talk shows. I’m interested to see what direction she’s going to take her show in. Is she going to focus on pop culture only? Is it going to be similar to “LIVE With Kelly And Ryan”?

We’ll have to wait and find out.