Drew Brees Says He’s ‘Fast-Tracking’ His Rehab After Hand Injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is doing everything he can to get back on the field as fast as possible.

Brees is rehabbing a ligament injury in his throwing hand, and hasn’t played since early in the season against the Rams. (RELATED: Drew Brees Has Torn Ligament In His Hand, Will Likely Miss 6 Weeks)

This is the play where #Saints QB Drew Brees got injured.pic.twitter.com/GyQcKC0EAW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

However, he might not be out much longer. According to Jeff Duncan on Wednesday night, Brees said during a WWL radio appearance, “From a rehab perspective, we are fast-tracking this thing as fast as we can.”

He also added that he was hoping to get throwing “sooner rather than later.”

Obviously, fans of the Saints want Brees back as quickly as possible. He’s headed to the hall of fame as soon as he retires, and he’s one of the best passers the game has ever seen.

Having said that, there’s absolutely no reason to panic if it takes a few more weeks because the Saints are currently 4-1.

Teddy Bridgewater has done an incredibly nice job in relief of Brees, and he’s got New Orleans chugging.

If the Saints can rattle off a few more wins without Brees, then they should be in outstanding position when he returns.

At 4-1, the team is already doing great and in control of their fate. If they can stack up a few more wins, then things will really get rolling when the future hall of fame QB returns.

Big things are on the horizon in New Orleans.