Kevin Hart Returns To Work After Suffering Severe Injuries From Car Crash

Comedian Kevin Hart is reportedly back at work following a car crash that occurred at the beginning of September.

Hart, 40, began a marketing campaign alongside his co-stars, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, for the “Jumanji” sequel, according to a report published Wednesday by E News!

Kevin Hart Ready To Return To Work After Car Crash – The Hollywood Inquirer https://t.co/c2Q5YOZGLM pic.twitter.com/Q4pKNTXR2y — Hollywood Fact (@fact_hollywood) October 10, 2019

The comedian reportedly fractured his spine in three places after his car crashed into a ditch on Sept. 1. Hart was in the passenger seat while his friend Jared Black was driving.

The doctor gave him the okay to return to work, a source told E News! Hart was reportedly able to walk on his own. Glover, Johnson and DeVito have reduced their work schedules to help accommodate Hart and his injuries. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

Hart suffered “major” injuries in the car crash. Hart reportedly left the scene of the crash and went home. Once home, he went to the hospital for his injuries.

I’m happy that Hart has been able to turn to work and he seems to be making a speedy recovery.

His wife said he was going to be “just fine” following his surgery, and it seems like she was right about that.