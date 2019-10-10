War, Warren, And The NBA Still Bows To China

On today’s show we get into the President’s decision on Syria, the media rallying to defend Elizabeth Warren, and the NBA is now tossing fans out of their games in the US for supporting freedom for Hong Kong.

Listen to the show:

The President’s decision on Syria has pearls being clutched across the aisle, but how long does the United States have to stay somewhere because things could get awful if we don’t? Is it time to pull our troops out of Afghanistan too? We get into all of it in a discussion that is likely to anger everyone.

It’s good to be a Democrat. Elizabeth Warren’s dubious claims about being fired for being pregnant have set the liberal media in motion, but not to do journalism, to defend her. News organizations cranked out pieces declaring that because women in the past were fired for getting pregnant, that it likely happened to her too. They discount the evidence to the contrary because, well, they have a candidate to protect. It’s childish logic and nowhere close to journalism. It’s also necessary for Warren to claim victim status because the Democratic Primary is the “Woke Olympics.” We explain it all.

The NBA keeps digging itself a hole with all the bowing the China. Now they’re tossing fans out of games in the US for supporting protesters calling for freedom in Hong Kong. It’s gotten so bad, even ESPN is sucking up to China, and star “woke” players like LeBron James and Steph Curry are either weirdly silent or getting in on the act. We have the audio and the story.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive free shipping.

It’s also sponsored by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee. To keep up-to-date on the latest with the reelection campaign of President Trump, as well as receive special offers and provide feedback, text “DAILY” to 88022 now.