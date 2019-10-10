NFL Player Donated Rescinded $7K Fine For ‘Man Of God’ Headband To A Hospital

New Orleans Saints linebacker, Demario Davis, posted to Instagram on Tuesday to share the outcome of his appeal of the $7,017 fine by The National Football League for wearing a religious headband during a game. His headband displayed the phrase ‘Man of God’.
League rules prohibit players from “wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages” during game day events, unless they are approved by the NFL. Fortunately, the NFL often rescinds fines in these cases when a player demonstrates an understanding of the rule and compliance moving forward, a league source told CNN.
The incident took place during the Saints’ Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks. (RELATED: Ben Roethlisberger Fined $5,000 For Wearing Apple Watch, Is Reportedly ‘Livid’)
WOWWW look at this!! So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won’t have to pay the headband fine!! Then I see that St. Louis King France came together today to support the movement! Won’t he do it! Look at all these beautiful children of God! Always glory above so I’m taking every penny of that original $7,017 fine and donating it to @stdomhospital anyways. So far, we’ve raised over $30,000 for them from the headbands!! That means yall helped me turn a $7,000 negative into an almost $40,000 positive benefiting people who truly need it!!! Do y’all see how that worked?? Let’s gooooo. That’s crazy! Ya’ll are a part of this journey too!! I can’t thank ya’ll enough either. We on a mission over here obstacles are meant to be conquered!! I’m truly blessed as anybody. We’re restocked on the site with more #ManOfGod and #WomanOfGod color options and have added #ChildOfGod. If you haven’t purchased yours yet or didn’t get the color you wanted, donations will continue to go to @stdomhospital so now is the time to stock up! Thank you, thank you, thank you!! #ManOfGod #WomanOfGod #ChildOfGod #WhoDat #TheSaintsAreTheBestTeam Get your headband at: bit.ly/56manofgod (link in bio)
Davis made an appeal case to the NFL and began selling the headbands. He raised over $30,000 for his hometown hospital, St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.
“That means yall helped me turn a $7,000 negative into an almost $40,000 positive benefiting people who truly need it!!!” he wrote in the post. “Do y’all see how that worked?? Let’s gooooo. That’s crazy! Ya’ll are a part of this journey too!! I can’t thank ya’ll enough either.”
I accept the fine but the mission continues! Obstacles are made to be conquered and I’m here to serve!!! We all can. Me, my family, and my headband are partnering with @stdomhospital so that 100% of proceeds can help save lives. You in?! #ManOfGod You can get your headband and help me support St. Dominic’s by going to: bit.ly/56manofgod (link in bio)
Davis has been raising money to help St. Dominic Hospital expand its emergency department. The hospital says Davis’ mother worked there when he went to high school in nearby Brandon, Mississippi.