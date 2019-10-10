People Explain Why They Think Obama Hasn’t Endorsed Biden 

People in Washington, D.C., told the Daily Caller News Foundation why they thought former President Barack Obama hasn’t endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in 2020.

Watch to see what they had to say.

Check out the latest from the DCNF video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out on our content!

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WATCH below for our latest hits:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Expert Advice On How To Dress For Court! Courtesy Of Roger Stone

A Man Was Arrested For Praying And Anointing At The White House

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

How Many Times Did The Democrats Say “Trump” In the CNN Debate?

These People Roast Trump Only To Find Out It Was Obama!

We Asked People In D.C. If They Believe That Wearing A Make America Great Again Hat Was Racist

Chilling Stories Straight From The Border!

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.