Ozzy Osbourne Gives Health Update After Suffering From Neck Injury

Musician Ozzy Osbourne is assuring fans that he is fine after suffering from a neck injury.

Osbourne, 70, gave an update to his health via social media Thursday, according to a report published by Page Six. The neck injury has forced Osbourne to postpone his tour.

North America still in place pic.twitter.com/L4D1snosvs — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 9, 2019

“As you probably know or you may not know, at the beginning of this year I had a bad fall,” Osbourne said in a video shared to Twitter. “I just screwed all the vertebrae in my neck and I had to have surgery. So I’ve got more nuts and bolts in my neck now than my car.”

“I’m not dying. I am recovering. It’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would,” he continued. (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Once Slit Her Wrists To Prove Her Love For Ozzy)

Osbourne shared that he postponed his European tour, but the American tour would stay the same.

“I postponed my European tour because I’m not ready. I’m not retiring. Still got gigs to do,” he said. “When I do come back on the American tour I want to be 100 percent ready to come out and knock your f–king socks off.”

Osbourne’s fall back in January is just one health issue the rocker has been facing. Before the fall, Osbourne had been hospitalized for a severe staph infection in his right hand.