House Democrats Subpoena Rick Perry As They Continue Impeachment Inquiry

House Democrats subpoenaed Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry Thursday as they continue their impeachment inquiry targeting President Donald Trump.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees are demanding Perry provide documents related to the impeachment inquiry by Oct. 18. Democrats want evidence that Perry was involved in trying to push Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the President’s stark message to the Ukrainian President,” Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Elijah Cummings of Maryland wrote in a letter to Perry.

Perry led the U.S. delegation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inauguration in May, according to a whistleblower who claims the president tried to strong-arm Ukraine into investigating Biden. The former Texas senator replaced Vice President Mike Pence as U.S. delegation.

The impeachment inquiry is a reaction to Trump’s accusations that Joe Biden urged Ukraine to remove a top prosecutor who was at one time investigating an energy company tied to the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden has not yet addressed his 2013 to China with Hunter, who was in the process of forming a Chinese private equity fund during the trip and planned to raise money for the venture. Joe Biden’s son said he met with Chinese banker Jonathan Li and his partner during the trip.

Trump told House Republicans that Perry urged him to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July and request the country probe Bidden, according to an Oct. 5 Axios report. (RELATED: Here’s How The DOE Responded To Another Report Suggesting Rick Perry Is Preparing To Step Down)

Perry has not yet responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment through the DOE.

