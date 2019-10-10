Man Puts His Gun Down During Robbery, Immediately Gets It Taken Away

We might have successfully found the worst robber on the planet.

In a video posted by NewsChannel 5 Nashville, a man attempted to hold up a Country Inn and Suites on Monday night in Paducah, Kentucky, according to WTVF.

He just made one very crucial mistake. He put his gun down on the counter as he stuffed a bag with cash. The quick thinking hotel clerk just immediately picked it up and turned the tables on him.

Watch the unbelievable robbery attempt below.

Clerk fights back WOW. Bravo to this worker at the Paducah Country Inn and Suites. This criminal made a mistake and she acted FAST!https://www.newschannel5.com/news/hotel-clerk-fights-back-during-robbery Posted by NewsChannel 5 Nashville on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Congrats, fella. You're officially the worst the robber in the history of crime. How the hell do you put your gun down during the commission of a crime?

I'm pretty sure rule number one of armed robbery is you don't put your gun down! Did this guy learn nothing from "Hell or High Water" or any other robbery film?

According to the same WTVF report, Cory T. Phillips was arrested for allegedly being the man behind the foiled plot.

If he’s convicted of the crime, my guess is that his fellow inmates aren’t ever going to let him live this one down.

The best part is he almost tried to come back and just ask for the gun back. Are you kidding me? This whole situation is almost too hard to believe.

What a clown performance! You just hate to see it. You absolutely hate to see a guy just put his gun down like an idiot during a robbery!

