Sarah Sanders, On Fox News, Shrugs Off Fox News Poll On Impeachment

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders appeared on Fox News and openly panned Thursday a poll published by the network that showed a majority of respondents wanted President Donald Trump impeached and removed from office.

“The latest Fox News polling showing this as far as where respondents stand on the president being impeached and removed from office. It shows 51 percent say that should happen. I want to get your response to that before I let you go,” Fox News host Sandra Smith said.

“If anybody can handle a lot of different things on their plate it is certainly Donald Trump,” Sanders responded.

“He has proven that time and time again whether it’s focusing on trade, the defeat of ISIS, rebuilding our military. He is very capable of doing a number of things at one time. I think that impeachment is very bad for our country. But frankly, it has not been bad so far for Republican fundraising or candidate recruitment. I think those two things mean infinitely more than a poll a year out.” (RELATED: ‘Sarah! Sarah! Sarah!’ — Crowd Erupts When Trump Calls Sarah Sanders To The Stage)

Finally, she predicted that “at the end of the day will be fully vindicated on the fake Ukraine scandal like he was on the fake Russia scandal.”

Sanders is now a Fox News contributor.

President Trump lashed out at the network Thursday morning, saying that its pollsters “suck” due to their consistently negative polls on him. Specifically, the president was upset by a poll published by Fox that showed that 51 percent of Americans wanted Trump impeached and removed from office.