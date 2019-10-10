‘South Park’ Airs Latest Episode: ‘F**k The Chinese Government’

“South Park” continued its war against the Chinese government Wednesday night.

The 300th episode of the hit Comedy Central show aired Wednesday night, and it was already coming off of the “Band in China” episode, which took aim at Chinese censorship in Hollywood.

The previous episode got the show banned in China. If you thought Trey Parker and Matt Stone would back down after the ban, you’d be very wrong. (RELATED: ‘South Park‘ Effectively Banned In China After Critical Episode ‘Band In China’)

WARNING: THERE IS A SPOILER BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Randy says “f**k the Chinese government” during the episode named “SHOTS!!!” while talking to Towlie.

You can watch a GIF of the scene below.

That right there is how you stand up to somebody trying to squash your freedom. “South Park” isn’t even a thing in China anymore.

You think Parker and Stone care about losing that potential business? Clearly, they don’t care one bit. They took a stand for freedom, and they’re only slamming the accelerator even more.

The NBA could learn a thing or two from them. The basketball league caved initially after the Houston Rockets general manager tweeted support for Hong Kong democracy protests. Eventually, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver offered a lukewarm defense for freedom of speech.

“South Park” cranked it up to 100 from the jump, and they’re now in an all-out feud with the Chinese government.

2019 sure is a hell of a fun time to be alive! Keep up the good fight “South Park.”