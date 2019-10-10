This Magnetic Screen Door Will Change How You Enjoy Your Patio Experience

Isn’t it a pain having to walk in and out of your home and patio and having to open and close your

screen door? Or do you have a dog that you have to open and close the door to go outside?

Instead of a standard wooden or glass door, try using a magnetic screen door from AUGO! This

product is an absolute must-have if you enjoy walking in and out of your patio without having to

exert any physical force in opening a wooden door.

The AUGO Magnetic Screen Door is a heavy duty, self-sealing, and hands-free mesh partition

that keeps bugs and mosquitos out and seals magnetically behind you as you walk through it.

Why this screen door is different from others is because this screen door has a magnet that runs

along the entire length of the screen, and it can be yours for the on-sale price of $10.07, which is

33% off of its original price at $14.97 for Amazon Prime members!

The AUGO Magnetic Screen Door is on sale now for $10.07!

You heard that right, for $10, you can own this one-of-a-kind screen protector that blows the competition

out of the water. This magnetic screen door can not only be used for patios, but for indoor rooms,

storages, sheds, gardens, solariums, or any variation of a sunroom.

And because of its magnetic features, it’s extremely easy to install by attaching the door frame with the

included velcro-like strips. Are you worried that the wind might knock it down? No worries, this product

comes with extra push pins for added security. Its polyester mesh fabric is also durable enough to

withstand cold and hot temperatures and it’s lightweight enough for children and pets to walk through

without using hands. Don’t wait another day to get this product and start living more comfortable in your

home!

