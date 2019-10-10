Tom Arnold Belly Flops Into The Rape Allegation Against Matt Lauer

Actor Tom Arnold doesn’t just walk into a room.

He lights himself on fire, opens the door, and proceeds.

“Anal rape by boss is very traumatizing,” Arnold wrote on Twitter Wednesday night at 11:28 EST, which is only around 8:30 p.m. LA time. “That kind of trauma is like a physiological injury. Brooke Nevils didn’t just bleed from her anus for days after Matt Lauer dry raped her while intoxicated late night in his suite at 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Think severe head injury too.”

Christ, Arnold. We’re trying to sleep without nightmares here in Washington.

On Wednesday, news reports exploded that a former NBC producer Brooke Nevils said former NBC “TODAY” Show host Matt Lauer raped her at the Olympics in Sochi, Russia in 2014. The story broke in Ronan Farrow‘s new book, Catch and Kill. Lauer is strongly denying the claim. She says he anally raped her. He says the relationship was consensual. The affair continued after the alleged rape.

It’s hard to know what Arnold is actually saying here. Is he blasting Lauer or Nevils? Just who had the “severe head injury?”

Arnold recently joined an “Impeachment Task Force” with the likes of Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and big mouth Rosie O’Donnell.

Newsweek reported that The Democratic Coalition created the task force — the point of which is not to give up until President Trump is gone.

Arnold has long shared his history of drug addiction and mental illness. So maybe his thought process is that it takes one to know one? In 2018, he attacked Trump, equating him to a drug pusher.

At the time, the actor told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, “It is like if you are a kingpin and that’s the drug, it is that internet, the fear, fear, fear. And he’s pushing that thing. That’s what he does. So he’s their kingpin for mental illness. If you got a little bit and you’re in your house, he is the guy that keeps pushing it and he knows it. And he keeps doing that instead of making things better because he thinks, ‘That’s my base. That’s my base.’”

Arnold is known for his loudness.

“I know we bother the hell out of Donald Trump personally because unlike so many cowards in his own party, we won’t be bullied into silence or complacency,” he recently told Newsweek. “It’s all hands on deck.”

In April, 2019, he was about as subtle as a rhinoceros when he weighed in on the Denise McAllister–Yashar Ali Twitter warfare. He accused a Washington Examiner commentary writer Eddie Scarry of being “homophobic.”

“I’M GIVING YOU THE BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT THAT YOU ARE ONLY IGNORANT @eScarry HER TWEETS ARE HOMOPHOBIC AND YOU ARE PUSHING HOMOPHOBIA UNTIL YOU CORRECT YOUR WORDS,” he wrote in shout-y all-caps. “Then you could be a kind of hero in a teaching moment otherwise YOU ARE THE IGNORANT HOMOPHOBIA GUY.” (RELATED: Tom Arnold Attacks Washington Examiner Writer For Being ‘Ignorant Homophobic Guy’)

At the time, Scarry pushed back against the Twitter mob that had come for McAllister.

And Arnold wasn’t having it.