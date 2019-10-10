‘We Have Him On Tape With Corruption’: Trump Says Biden Is ‘Falling Like A Rock’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s alleged corruption is causing him to disappear from the presidential race.

“He’s falling like a rock. We have him on tape with corruption,” Trump said at the White House, referring to a tape of Biden discussing his decision to urge Ukraine to oust what the Obama administration believed was a corrupt prosecutor. “I don’t think he’s going to make it.”

WATCH:

Check out the latest from the Daily Caller News Foundation video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out on our content!

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WATCH below for our latest hits:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

How Many Times Did The Democrats Say “Trump” In the CNN Debate?

We Asked People In D.C. If They Believe That Wearing A Make America Great Again Hat Was Racist

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.