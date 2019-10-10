USC Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Says The Trojans Will Run ‘Up The Score’ On Notre Dame

USC Trojans receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is talking some trash ahead of the game against Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish and Trojans will meet this weekend in South Bend, Indiana for another matchup in the storied rivalry. From the sounds of it, Pittman thinks it won’t even be close.

“I told them to embrace the suck. It’s going to be cold. But it’ll be fun when we’re running up the score,” the receiver told the media about the upcoming game, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Ryan Kartje.

My friends, today we’re going to have a lesson in what we call bulletin board material. Notre Dame is a really damn good team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Let me repeat that for all of you. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are a very good team. They’re much better than USC, who has losses this season to BYU and Washington.

It’s not even close.

Talking about running up the score as a 10.5 point underdog is a recipe for disaster. It’s what teams pin up in the locker room.

Remember when CMU talked about how Wisconsin had no idea what was coming for them? Well, they lost 61-0.

It won’t be that bad for USC this weekend, and I guess they might even win. However, any talk about running up the score is laughably stupid.

If the Trojans win, then Pittman looks great. If not, then Pittman is going to look like an absolute moron. Tune in Saturday at 7:30 EST on ESPN to watch it all go down between the Trojans and Fighting Irish.