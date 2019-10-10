Whoopi Goldberg Admits That Conservatives Have ‘Done Some Really Good Stuff’

Whoopi Goldberg admitted Thursday that conservatives have, on occasion, “done some really good stuff.”

Goldberg and the rest of the ladies on ABC’s “The View” discussed the social media outrage over comedian Ellen DeGeneres defending her friendship with former Republican President George W. Bush.

Meghan McCain weighed in, saying that it was good to have friends who believed different things provided those views weren’t “radical.”

“I think part of the issue is, and I’m, like, somewhere in the middle on all of this. It’s not that we can’t have be friends on both sides. Obviously we all do,” McCain said. “Any normal person probably does. I don’t choose my friends based on their political background — I mean, unless it’s something truly radical. I would have a hard time being friends with Rand Paul or anyone associated with him, I’m just gonna put that right there. I say it on the show every day because I won’t be here tomorrow.”

“Blood on your hands, Rand Paul,” McCain continued, referencing the Republican Kentucky senator’s support for withdrawing American troops from Syria. “There is a revisionist history with the Bush administration that I take intense umbridge with. I think, great, Michelle Obama wants to be friends with him, but I remember the things said about President Bush when he was in power. He was called for impeachment, a warmonger, lied about weapons of mass destruction and Hurricane Katrina.”

“Part of the issue for me is just confusion,” she continued. “Did your opinion on Hurricane Katrina and the Iraq War change? There has to be a level of consistency with your politics. I don’t blame Ellen.”

McCain turned the conversation back to President Donald Trump, arguing that the constant attacks on all Republicans may have led to Trump’s election. “The revisionist history about President Bush, my husband says when you cry wolf with every Republican which is what I believe happened with Bush, Romney, my father on forward, sometimes when you cry wolf, the beast shows up, and the beast is Donald Trump. I think part of the reason is maybe take a second look at some conservatives when you talk crap about them while they’re in power,” she said.

“There are some conservatives that have done some really good stuff — “Goldberg conceded. “George, for whatever it’s worth, did a lot of stuff I didn’t like, but something he did do was he had a smart idea, how to deal with immigration. I liked that, and your own party — your own party pooped all over it, and it didn’t happen.” (RELATED: ‘Don’t Do That’: Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Castro For Attacks On Biden)

Goldberg went on to suggest that, if she were DeGeneres, she probably would have messed with Bush. “The man who owns the Cowboys sent tickets and she ended up sitting next to Bush. These are two gay women. If he has got a problem, he’s going to be real uncomfortable,” she explained. “I would be leaning on him. I would be just hugging him. I would be messing with him because if you have the opportunity to take a second to show people your humanity, why wouldn’t you try?”