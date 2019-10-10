Zion Williamson Throws Down Massive 360 Dunk Against The Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson put on another show Wednesday night in a preseason game against the Bulls.

Williamson caught a ball down in the post surrounded by multiple defenders. Despite the apparently tough defense, the former Duke star made easy work of them.

He took one powerful dribble, exploded to the hoop and threw down a monster dunk. Watch his incredible play below. (RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans Pick Zion Williamson First Overall In The NBA Draft)

Remember when I said Zion wouldn’t disappoint one bit in the NBA? Well, here we are, and it looks like I’m more than correct.

All the critics wanted to talk about how he needed to drop weight and everybody wondered about how explosive he’d be going forward.

Those people are idiots because Zion is out here balling just like he was last year at Duke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba) on Oct 7, 2019 at 7:30pm PDT

It’s wild that he is as physically gifted as he is. I can barely touch the net, and he’s out here putting his head near the rim.

It’s mind-boggling to me. We’re both adult men, and yet, we couldn’t be more different from a physicality standpoint if we tried.

We’re in for a fun time this season, and something tells me we’re going to have plenty of Zion highlights to get us through the NBA season.