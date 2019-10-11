Supermodel Amber Rose And Music Exec Boyfriend Welcome Baby Boy

Supermodel Amber Rose and her music exec boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

In a picture shared on Instagram by the 35-year-old model’s boyfriend, we get our first glimpse of their little boy and learn that he has quite the rockstar name, per Page Six in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is [yours] now thank [you] @amberrose for loving me so much that [you] put [your] body thru it [to] bring my [son] [into] the world,” Edwards captioned his sweet post. (RELATED: Robin Thicke And April Love Geary Share Life-Changing News)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A.E. (@ae4president) on Oct 10, 2019 at 9:41pm PDT

“I could never be as strong as [you],” he added. “Slash a rockstar.”

It comes after the model/actress announced that she was expecting back in April, following reports that she and the Def Jam Records exec had been dating for several months.

She captioned her post about the pregnancy, “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 30, 2018 at 10:36am PDT

The “School Dance” star also shares a six-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa. The two married in 2013 and a year later the “Dancing With The Stars” star filed for divorce.

The “SlutWalk” founder and Edwards have been dating since October 2018, Rose previously dated rappers 21 Savage and Kanye West.

The child is Edwards first one.