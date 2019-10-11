California Evacuates 100K People As Wildfire Ravages Parts Of Los Angeles

California officials evacuated roughly 100,000 people from their homes as a wildfire plows through the northern edge of Los Angeles, authorities said Friday.

The fire has burned more than 25 homes and 23,000 residences are ordered to evacuate, officials said. The fire began Thursday night and went on for over 7 square miles as of early Friday, Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said, according to The Associated Press.

Ten percent of the fire has been contained, AP noted. The evacuations came as the state’s public utility company began shutting off power to prevent sparking a wildfire. (RELATED: ‘Oh My God’: Woman Captures Hair-Raising Video As She Flees California Wildfire)

WATCH:

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) cut off the power to 513,000 northern California homes and businesses Wednesday, with thousands more set to lose power. Additionally, California’s wind-swept terrain and dry grass is a tinderbox.

The Woolsey Fire was one of two wildfires that burned through Ventura County and Los Angeles County in 2018. The two blazes scorched tens of thousands of acres, reports that year show. More than 80 people were killed in the Camp Fire, which ripped through the northern part of the state at approximately the same time as Woolsey.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.