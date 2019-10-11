Caroline Wozniacki And David Lee Tower Over Kit Harington In Instagram Picture

Kit Harington was part of an all-time bad picture with Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee.

The Danish-born tennis sensation posted a photo of herself with the "Game of Thrones" star and her husband David Lee on Instagram, and it's not a great look at all for Harington.

He looks like a tiny person in the shot when standing next to Wozniacki and Lee, who played in the NBA for several years.

Take a look at this laugh-out-loud photo below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Oct 10, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT

Look, there's no shame in being short compared to David Lee. He's 6'9″ and played several years of pro basketball. He's going to tower over the vast majority of people in the world.

However, Harington looking like a child next to Wozniacki is just funny. It just is. He looks like a third-grader next to a woman in college.

Now, she’s somewhere in the 5’9″ to 5’10” range. That’s pretty tall for a woman, but it’s not like she walked out of the Amazon or something. I know plenty of women that height.

Yet, Wozniacki made Jon Snow look like a child.

It’s also not just the height that makes this photo so funny. It’s the fact Wozniacki legit looks like she could kick his butt if she wanted to.

Her shoulders and entire frame are huge compared to his. Of course, she is a star athlete, but I didn’t realize Harington was this small.

I knew he was short. I didn’t realize he looked like somebody you could snap in half with little to no effort. I guess that’s what happens when you stand next to two of the best athletes on the planet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Sep 12, 2019 at 9:28am PDT

It’s a laugh-out-loud funny picture, and I don’t care whether or not you agree. It’s just a classically funny shot.