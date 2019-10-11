Dabo Swinney Says ‘There’s Nothing Wrong’ With Trevor Lawrence, Hits Back At The Idea He’s Playing Hurt

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney isn’t too pleased with the media at the moment, and he made that crystal clear with some recent comments.

There had been some reports that superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to get an MRI on his shoulder following an injury against Texas A&M. Swinney doesn’t want to hear anything about it, or get badgered by the media with questions about his best player’s health. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The two-time national champion told the media the following about reports Lawrence was playing with a hurt shoulder, according to 247Sports on Wednesday:

There’s nothing wrong with Trevor. And I don’t like people trying to create drama. There’s no drama on this team. So what do people want to do? They want to create drama. It’s the most unbelievable thing. Ain’t nothing wrong with Trevor. Zero. Nothing. If we did an MRI, that ain’t nobody’s business. We do MRIs all the time. ALL the time. All the time…So here’s what I’m ‘confirming’: Trevor Lawrence is a great football player. And a great leader. And there ain’t nothing wrong with him. He had a bruise. He had a bruise. If there was something wrong with him, would we be running him on the goal line? I mean he’s run great. There ain’t nothing wrong with him.

This is why I love Swinney so much. The dude just doesn’t hold back when something is on his mind. There were reports floating around about his star player, and he just cut loose.

Lawrence hasn’t been as good as many expected this season. That doesn’t mean he’s hurt. It might just mean expectations were too high.

It might simply mean people put unrealistic pressure on a young man who is arguably the most visible face in the sport.

Let’s not forget the fact that Clemson is currently undefeated and the number two team in America. Yes, they had a hell of a scare put in them by UNC, but they still came out with a win.

Clemson buckles down. North Carolina goes for two to take the lead on the No. 1 team in the nation, but comes up short. pic.twitter.com/DOdI1mRR0H — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 28, 2019

Until they lose, there’s no reason to panic. Lawrence’s health situation is whatever it is, and Swinney doesn’t seem to think there’s a problem at all.

Here’s some free advice to all the media down in Clemson. I’d let the topic go because the man running the show clearly is tired of questions.

They play Florida State this weekend, and I’m sure it won’t even be close. Tune in at 3:30 EST on ABC to see if Swinney’s team can notch another win. I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against them.