Appeals Court Upholds Subpoena For Trump Accounting Records, Teeing Up Supreme Court Fight

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a subpoena for President Donald Trump’s accounting records Friday, potentially teeing up a landmark fight between the president and Congress in the Supreme Court.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee issued a subpoena to Mazars USA LLP after former Trump associate Michael Cohen accused the president of inflating assets and erasing liabilities on federal financial disclosures. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta upheld the subpoena in May.

“Contrary to the president’s arguments, the committee possesses authority under both the House rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply,” the decision reads. Judge Neomi Rao dissented from the ruling.

House Democrats say Trump’s alleged actions raise “grave questions about potential conflicts of interest.” The president’s lawyers counter that the subpoena lacks a “legitimate legislative purpose” and is therefore invalid. (RELATED: Justices Return For A Momentous Supreme Court Term)

In dissent, Judge Neomi Rao said that the committee cannot serve the president with the subpoena unless it is issued pursuant to the House’s impeachment power. The panel has not invoked impeachment here, she said.

“Throughout our history, Congress, the president, and the courts have insisted upon maintaining the separation between the legislative and impeachment powers of the House and recognized the gravity and accountability that follow impeachment,” Rao wrote. “Allowing the committee to issue this subpoena for legislative purposes would turn Congress into a roving inquisition over a co-equal branch of government.”

The case is Trump v. Committee on Oversight and Reform of the U.S. House of Representatives.

This is breaking news. This post will be updated.

