Donald Trump Jr. Gets The Last Laugh In Twitter War With Kamala Harris

Donald Trump Jr. started, then ended a short Friday evening Twitter war with Democratic presidential candidate California Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Why is @KamalaHarris the only person that laughs at her jokes… always way to long and way too hard?” Trump Jr. tweeted, along with a video from January of Harris awkwardly laughing during an interaction with someone in the audience. “The most disingenuous person in politics… after Hillary.”

Why is @KamalaHarris the only person that laughs at her jokes… always way to long and way too hard? The most disingenuous person in politics… after Hillary. pic.twitter.com/elskW29XeP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 12, 2019

“You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you,” Harris clapped back, referring to President Donald Trump.

You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you. https://t.co/zUV3MLkmVm — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 12, 2019

Trump Jr. referred to Harris’s anemic polling numbers, calling her “entire campaign” a “joke.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Freshman Democrat ‘Clown Show’)

Based on your tanking poll numbers, what’s definitely a joke is your entire campaign ???? Yikes! https://t.co/3vkxo5gUyO pic.twitter.com/oKMCKuscBR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 12, 2019

Since a fairly strong start in a crowded Democratic field, Harris dropped precipitously in August polling, from the mid-teens to around 5 percent, and has yet to recover. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden recently lost his front-runner status to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.