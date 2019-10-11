Politics

Donald Trump Jr. Gets The Last Laugh In Twitter War With Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris (left - Scott Olsen, Getty Images) Donald Trump Jr. (right - Sean Rayford, Getty Images)

(Sean Rayford, Getty Images)

Scott Morefield Reporter

Donald Trump Jr. started, then ended a short Friday evening Twitter war with Democratic presidential candidate California Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Why is @KamalaHarris the only person that laughs at her jokes… always way to long and way too hard?” Trump Jr. tweeted, along with a video from January of Harris awkwardly laughing during an interaction with someone in the audience. “The most disingenuous person in politics… after Hillary.”

“You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you,” Harris clapped back, referring to President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr. referred to Harris’s anemic polling numbers, calling her “entire campaign” a “joke.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Freshman Democrat ‘Clown Show’)

Since a fairly strong start in a crowded Democratic field, Harris dropped precipitously in August polling, from the mid-teens to around 5 percent, and has yet to recover. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden recently lost his front-runner status to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.