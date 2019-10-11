Watch Errol Spence Jr. Car Crash Video

The video of Errol Spence Jr.’s car crash is utterly terrifying.

The superstar boxer crashed his Ferrari early Thursday morning in Dallas, Texas, and absolutely decimated the vehicle after crossing into oncoming traffic, according to ESPN.

According to the same ESPN report, Spence had no broken bones after the crash and is expected to be just fine. You can watch a video of the crash below.

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

How is Spence still alive? If I showed that video to 100 people, I think at least 90 of them would say they thought the driver was absolutely dead.

His Ferrari got crushed. It didn't just get destroyed. It got obliterated in this crash. Yet, Spence is going to be okay and had no broken bones.

That in and of itself is a miracle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Errol Spence Jr (@errolspencejr) on Sep 23, 2019 at 12:26pm PDT

There are some moments in life where you just have to sit back and count your blessings. Errol might be in the hospital, but being in stable condition after that crash is reason to be grateful if I’ve ever seen one.

We’ll have to see when Spence fights again. The fact that’s even an option on the table is a reason to thank God because he’s damn lucky to be alive.