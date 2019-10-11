Jane Fonda Arrested In Washington D.C. While Protesting

Actress Jane Fonda was arrested Friday while protesting in Washington, D.C.

The arrest comes after Fonda promised to protest weekly over climate change, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. Video shows the actress put into handcuffs and escorted to a police car.

“Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol,” spokeswoman for the Capitol Police, Eva Malecki, said. Each demonstrator was charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, she added.

Fonda announced Thursday that she would be protesting at the Capitol every Friday for the next four months. (RELATED: Jane Fonda Tells Woman To ‘See The Parallels’ Between Trump And Hitler)

“I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created,” Fonda shared on her website Thursday.

“I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore – and even worse – empower – the industries that are destroying our planet for profit,” she added. “We can not continue to stand for this.”

Fonda reportedly has moved to Washington, D.C. to be “closer to the epicenter of the fight for our climate.”

A representative for Fonda could not be reached for comment, THR reported.