Kim Kardashian Baptized In Armenia Alongside Her Children

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was baptized during her trip to Armenia this month.

Kim revealed her spiritual moment on her Twitter on Thursday, according to a report published by Page Six.

“So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church,” Kim tweeted.

“This church was built in 303 AD,” she added.

Kim’s daughter, North, was baptized in Israel back in 2015. Her ceremony was held at a 12th century Armenian church, Saint James Cathedral in Jerusalem. (RELATED: Prison Inmate Backed By Kim Kardashian Released From Prison After 23 Years)

Also in attendance on the most recent trip to Armenia was Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. The whole group witnessed the baptism of Kim’s children Saint and Chicago.

The family was spotted visiting the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan on Tuesday. While Kim and Kourtney also spent time with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, as the three shared dinner together. Kim and Kourtney both wore black suits to the presidential palace.

Kim also met with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.